NEPM Voter Guide

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Important deadlines and information:
Voter registration deadline: Oct. 29, 2022
- in person, by 5 p.m.
- online, by 11:59 p.m.
- by mail, postmarked by Oct. 29
Voter registration form in English (PDF)
Voter registration form in Spanish (PDF)
Find your polling place
When identification is required to vote
Voting by mail and absentee deadlines:
Request mail-in ballot by Nov. 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Return mail-in ballot from inside the U.S. postmarked by Nov. 8, reaching local election office by Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
You can also hand deliver your completed ballot to your local election office by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.
Early voting options vary by location.
Massachusetts 2022 general election summaries
Take a look at the contests and the candidates below to learn more about who is seeking your vote in 2022.