© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEPM Voter Guide

Information on candidates and the issues in the 2022 election for western Massachusetts voters.

Visit this page to keep up with our reporting, or visit our Election 2022 landing page to stay up to date about our upcoming programming.

election smaller.jpg
Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey at their respective primary night victory parties.
Robin Lubbock and Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Regional News
Healey, Diehl are on the ballot, but Trump looms large in Massachusetts governor race
The Massachusetts governor's race features two candidates with starkly different views of former President Donald Trump. Trump has endorsed Geoff Diehl, while Maura Healey repeatedly sued the Trump administration.
A dental chair sits in a treatment room at a dentist's office.
Liz West
/
Creative Commons / flickr.com /photos/calliope/
Regional News
What's in your mailbox? Likely mailers, postcards urging support for Massachusetts ballot questions
Carrie Healy
Rep. Richard Neal, left, and Rep. Jim McGovern in file photos.
C-SPAN
Regional News
Western Massachusetts U.S. Representatives face contested races in November
Adam Frenier
Voters in Massachusetts go to the polls Tuesday, September 6, 2022, for the state primary.
File photo
/
NEPM
Regional News
In Massachusetts, huge disparity in which voters choose to cast ballots by mail
Carrie Healy
Incumbent Patrick Cahillane, left, Caitlin Sepeda, middle, and Yvonne Gittelson, the three candidates running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary for sheriff of Hampshire County, give their opening statements during a forum August 25, 2022, in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Dan Little
/
Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
Regional News
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
Alden Bourne

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Important deadlines and information:

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 29, 2022
- in person, by 5 p.m.
- online, by 11:59 p.m.
- by mail, postmarked by Oct. 29

Voter registration form in English (PDF)
Voter registration form in Spanish (PDF)
Find your polling place
When identification is required to vote

Voting by mail and absentee deadlines:

Request mail-in ballot by Nov. 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Return mail-in ballot from inside the U.S. postmarked by Nov. 8, reaching local election office by Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

You can also hand deliver your completed ballot to your local election office by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

Early voting options vary by location.

Massachusetts 2022 general election summaries

Take a look at the contests and the candidates below to learn more about who is seeking your vote in 2022.

NEPM 2022 election coverage