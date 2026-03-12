E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic

Extra
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st movement.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.