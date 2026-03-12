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This Old House

E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic

Season 47 Episode 17 | 23m 42s

In Needham, Kevin O'Connor reviews porch prep with Mauro Henrique, then Jenn Nawada and Mark McCullough build a brick paver patio. Kevin visits a local mill to see rift-and-quartered white oak flooring made for the project. Back at the house, he joins Charlie Silva to weave salvaged Douglas fir boards into the hallway and new linen closet so the second-floor floors look seamless.

Aired: 03/25/26 | Expires: 04/09/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
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NOVA
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Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
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Great Performances
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Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:18
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Great Performances
How Does a Turkish Ney Get Created?
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
Clip: S53 E14 | 2:28
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Great Performances
The First Recording of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer"
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
Clip: S53 E12 | 4:20
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Great Performances
West African Instruments in "Treemonisha"
In this reimagining of "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.
Clip: S53 E12 | 3:09
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NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
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Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
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Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
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Great Performances
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st mvt.
Johannes Moser and Scott Yoo perform Brahms Double Concerto, 1st movement.
Clip: S53 E11 | 2:42
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E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone
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