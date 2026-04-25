E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape

Extra
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.