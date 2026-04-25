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This Old House

E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape

Season 47 Episode 22 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor helps demo a wall to expand the primary space. Tom Silva works through interior and exterior wall framing details. Richard Trethewey reviews shared utilities and plumbing layout for the Accessory Dwelling Unit, and a new underground electrical service takes shape. Kevin heads to Atlanta to see how different ADUs are designed and built - some even from former free standing garages.

Aired: 04/29/26 | Expires: 05/14/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
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American Masters
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Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
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Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E20 | 2:33
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
Watch 3:10
American Masters
The formation of the NAACP and Du Bois’ magazine, “The Crisis”
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:10
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:32
American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:32
Watch 1:48
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois passed away on the eve of the 1963 March on Washington
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
Clip: S40 E4 | 1:48
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E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row
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Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
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