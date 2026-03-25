E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again

Extra
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Scott Yoo learns about the kanun and Turkish court music.
Alice Dade learns from Rifat Varo about how the Turkish reed flute gets made.
With a host of Turkish musicians, Scott Yoo explores the city.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the first recording of "The Entertainer."
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All
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.