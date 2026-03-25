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This Old House

E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again

Season 47 Episode 19 | 23m 42s

In Needham, Kevin O'Connor checks on a transformed Victorian with new floors, a reimagined dining room, and a 130-year-old China cabinet relocated into a new wall. Bold wallpaper and trim redefine the powder room, Heath Eastman fine-tunes primary bath lighting, ducts get a thorough post-reno cleaning, and Tom Silva restores the original front door in preparation for new mortise hardware.

Aired: 04/08/26 | Expires: 04/23/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
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