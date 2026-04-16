E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole

In Walpole, Kevin O'Connor tours Dan and Jill's 1971 ranch as they plan for Jill's parents to move into a new 900-square-foot ADU, the town's first. Tom Silva tracks new foundations and a rebuilt garage, Richard Trethewey weighs options for updated HVAC and utilities, and Jenn Nawada meets Jill and the children in the backyard to talk about their outdoor wishes.