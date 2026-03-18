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This Old House

E18 | Suburban Victorian | Going Through Customs

Season 47 Episode 18 | 23m 42s

Heath Eastman works alongside tile installer Mike O'Neil to install electric heated floors beneath fresh tile. Kevin O'Connor tours a Cape Cod shop crafting custom kitchen cabinets, meanwhile, Mauro Henrique repaints old cabinets for the butler's pantry. Later, bookcases are rebuilt to hide ductwork and reach the ceiling.

Aired: 04/01/26 | Expires: 04/16/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
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