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This Old House

E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming

Season 47 Episode 26 | 23m 12s

Kevin O'Connor revisits Walpole as a dated ranch, and a new ADU becomes a multigenerational forever home for a military family and grandparents. Richard Trethewey explains shared utilities, a propane boiler, and hydronic air handlers that serve both spaces. Tom Silva meets with builders Kevin Smith and Jared Ruggieri to discuss the challenges of being the first to build an ADU in Walpole.

Aired: 05/27/26 | Expires: 06/11/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
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