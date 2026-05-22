E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Sentenced to death during the French Revolution, Andrea Chénier (Piotr Beczała) performs one last po
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
'Food security is national security,' McCain warns as WFP faces funding pressure
Cuban diplomat says Havana not seeking conflict but ready to defend itself against U.S.
How AI is helping researchers develop antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections
News Wrap: 11 presumed dead after Washington paper mill tank implosion
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.