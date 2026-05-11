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This Old House

E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU

Season 47 Episode 24 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor digs into the ADU's progress with a code-rated firewall, insulation, and fire damper in a shared interior wall, plus Richard Trethewey sees the new HVAC and water filtration systems. Later, Kevin and Tom Silva tour a compact Dorchester ADU located in the attic.

Aired: 05/13/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
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