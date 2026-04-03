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This Old House

E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show

Season 47 Episode 20 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor and the team wrap up the Needham project on a snowy move-in day, unveiling a transformed turn-of-the-century home. An open kitchen and family space, new mudroom, expanded kids' rooms and baths, a reimagined primary suite, expanded basement, new attic HVAC, and refreshed landscaping and exterior all work together to create a low-maintenance, energy-smart home for a growing family.

Aired: 04/15/26 | Expires: 04/30/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
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