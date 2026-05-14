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This Old House

E25 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Batten Down the Hatches

Season 47 Episode 25 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor visits a North Georgia factory to see how luxury vinyl plank flooring is made, then checks its installation in the Walpole ADU. Zack Dettmore helps build durable MDF wainscoting in the mudroom, and a smart lighting system with wired and wireless switches illuminates the exterior of the renovated ranch and new ADU.

Aired: 05/20/26 | Expires: 06/04/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
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