E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.