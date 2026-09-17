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This Old House

E1 |Essex County Colonial | Garden State of Mind

Season 48 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor kicks off Season 48 in New Jersey, meeting homeowners Ethan and Harley at their 1893 Dutch Colonial and touring the home's original details. Richard Trethewey walks Zack Dettmore through the vintage heating system. Jenn Nawada tours the yard, sorting wants from needs, while Kevin and Zack examine the kitchen's messy renovation history before a dumpster arrives to kick off demo.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 10/15/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Clip: S30 E19 | 2:04
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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This Old House
E26 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | A Double Homecoming
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Episode: S47 E26 | 23:12
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Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Episode: S47 E25 | 23:42
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Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
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E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes
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Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42
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E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
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E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
Episode: S47 E21 | 23:42
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This Old House
E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Episode: S47 E20 | 23:42
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This Old House
E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Episode: S47 E19 | 23:42
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E18 | Suburban Victorian | Going Through Customs
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
Episode: S47 E18 | 23:42
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E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Episode: S47 E17 | 23:42