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This Old House

E3 | Essex County Colonial | Knock on Wood

Season 48 Episode 3 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor checks in on the primary bathroom, where Zack Dettmore and Charlie Marshall plan a vintage tile pattern. Architect Dan Kopec shows Kevin a full-scale mockup studio where the floor plans come to life. Meanwhile, In the basement Zack fixes a sagging ceiling. Richard Trethewey also helps install a space-saving wall-hung toilet downstairs.

Aired: 10/14/26 | Expires: 10/29/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Clip: 1:58
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American Masters
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Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
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Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
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Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
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Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
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Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
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Great Performances
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