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This Old House

E4 | Essex County Colonial | Making Connections

Season 48 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor checks in as Zack Dettmore protects the wall-hung toilet tank with a steel plate. Richard Trethewey reviews rough plumbing through the house with Kordian Rak, finishing in the kitchen where cast iron pipe is being installed instead of PVC. Zack details types of flashing on a low pitched roof, Jenn Nawada tours Newark's famous cherry blossoms.

Aired: 10/21/26 | Expires: 11/05/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1924 Jane Peterson Painting
Appraisal: 1924 Jane Peterson Painting
Clip: S30 E21 | 2:08
Watch 1:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Royal Worcester Miniature Jugs, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Royal Worcester Miniature Jugs, ca. 1875
Clip: S30 E21 | 1:58
Watch 3:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Steiff Bear, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Steiff Bear, ca. 1905
Clip: S30 E21 | 3:01
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Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42
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Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
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