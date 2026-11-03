E7 | Essex County Colonial | What's Old Is New Again

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
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Kevin sees antique wavy glass harvested to repair the home's original windows.
Zack creates an above ground life size demonstration of a sewer line in the backyard.
Jenn sees local cherry trees; Richard reviews rough plumbing; Zack flashes low pitch roof.
Zack and Charlie plan a vintage tile pattern for the primary bathroom.
Kevin helps Zack set up a job site command center before diving into demo day.
Kevin meets homeowners Ethan and Harley and tours their 1893 Dutch Colonial home.
A 1970s ranch and ADU unite a military family, and their grandparents.
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.