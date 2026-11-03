E7 | Essex County Colonial | What's Old Is New Again

Kevin O'Connor checks in on Zack Dettmore and tile setter Gary Moreland who adjust the primary bath layout for a vintage look. Zack and Kevin strip and refinish the home's original cast iron clawfoot tub, master cabinetmaker Kevin Fassnacht scribes an inset cabinet panel to the uneven tile floor, and Zack and Mike Dull use a slow cooker to strip paint from the original brass door hardware.