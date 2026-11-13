Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Anna Madeley challenges Samuel West to a pub quiz with All Creatures Great and Small trivia.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
A lost 1983 documentary captures Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the dawn of the MTV era.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
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Kevin and Zack restore a 130-year-old clawfoot tub and custom kitchen cabinets go in.
Kevin sees antique wavy glass harvested to repair the home's original windows.
Zack creates an above ground life size demonstration of a sewer line in the backyard.
Jenn sees local cherry trees; Richard reviews rough plumbing; Zack flashes low pitch roof.
Zack and Charlie plan a vintage tile pattern for the primary bathroom.
Kevin helps Zack set up a job site command center before diving into demo day.
Kevin meets homeowners Ethan and Harley and tours their 1893 Dutch Colonial home.
A 1970s ranch and ADU unite a military family, and their grandparents.
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.