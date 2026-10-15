E5 | Essex County Colonial | Bigger Isn't Better

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 48 | Essex County Colonial
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Jenn sees local cherry trees; Richard reviews rough plumbing; Zack flashes low pitch roof.
Zack and Charlie plan a vintage tile pattern for the primary bathroom.
Kevin helps Zack set up a job site command center before diving into demo day.
Kevin meets homeowners Ethan and Harley and tours their 1893 Dutch Colonial home.
A 1970s ranch and ADU unite a military family, and their grandparents.
Zack's in town to help install wall paneling in the new mudroom.
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.