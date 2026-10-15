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This Old House

E5 | Essex County Colonial | Bigger Isn't Better

Season 48 Episode 5 | 23m 42s

Zack Dettmore and plumbing expert Craig Scott build a full-scale sewer demo showing why a bigger pipe isn't always better for low-flow toilets. Later, Zack and Justin Taylor reinforce 130-year-old stairs to reduce movement and squeaks, and Kevin OConnor helps Charlie Marshall re-install the original pocket doors with top-mounted trolleys and soft-close hardware.

Aired: 10/28/26 | Expires: 11/12/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness”
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:40
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze, ca. 1896
Appraisal: Frederick William MacMonnies Bronze ca. 1896 in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:40
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Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42
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Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
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