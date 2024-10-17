Voter guide 2024: Electing a president and so much more
Voters across western Massachusetts will cast ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for president, Congress, the state Legislature and five statewide ballot questions.
Below, you can find the candidates' biographies, read their policy proposals, discover who is funding the campaigns, dig deep into the arguments for and against each ballot question — and even check if you’re registered to vote.
What questions do you have?
- Have Your Say: What questions and comments do you have about the 2024 elections?
- Da tu opinión: ¿Qué preguntas y comentarios tienes sobre las elecciones de 2024?
Are you registered to vote?
Voters have until Oct. 26 — that's 10 days before the election — to register to vote or to change their existing registration. You can check your registration status on the Massachusetts secretary of state's website.
- Warren and Deaton to meet in Springfield Thursday for their only western Mass. debate
- Massachusetts voters have two chances to hear from U.S. Senate candidates this week
- Democrat and independent face off in race for state representative in southern Berkshires
- Results: Gomez, Williams survive primary challenges, while Davis tops field in southern Berkshires
- Candidates in southern Berkshire state House primary look for new ways to address rural challenges
Question 1: State Auditor’s authority to audit the Legislature.
Language on ballot:
- A YES VOTE would specify that the State Auditor has the authority to audit the Legislature.
- A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the State Auditor’s authority.
More reading:
- Secretary of the Commonwealth's information packet
- Research from the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis
- Who is funding the campaign or the opposition? (OCPF)
- DiZoglio begins 141-mile walk to promote ballot question on Legislature audit
Question 2: Elimination of MCAS as high school graduation requirement
Language on ballot:
- A YES VOTE would eliminate the requirement that students pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) in order to graduate high school but still require students to complete coursework that meets state standards.
- A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the requirement that a student pass the MCAS in order to graduate high school.
More reading:
- Secretary of the Commonwealth's information packet
- Research from the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis
- Who is funding the campaign or the opposition? (OCPF)
- Senate Education Committee chair will push MassCore as alternative to MCAS grad requirement
- Western Mass. mayors consider ballot question debating MCAS requirement for graduation
Question 3: Unionization for transportation network drivers
Language on ballot:
- A YES VOTE would provide transportation network drivers the option to form unions to collectively bargain with transportation network companies regarding wages, benefits, and terms and conditions of work.
- A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the ability of transportation network drivers to form unions.
More reading:
- Secretary of the Commonwealth's information packet
- Research from the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis
- Who is funding the campaign or the opposition? (OCPF)
- Massachusetts settlement dictates wages, benefits for app-based drivers
Question 4: Limited legalization and regulation of certain natural psychedelic substances
Language on ballot:
- A YES VOTE would allow persons over age 21 to use certain natural psychedelic substances under licensed supervision and to grow and possess limited quantities of those substances in their home, and would create a commission to regulate those substances.
- A NO VOTE would make no change in the law regarding natural psychedelic substances.
More reading:
- Secretary of the Commonwealth's information packet
- Research from the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis
- Who is funding the campaign or the opposition? (OCPF)
- Psychedelics ballot question campaigns heat up ahead of November
- Poll finds 4 of 5 ballot questions have strong support, with psychedelics proposal a tossup
Question 5: Minimum wage for tipped workers
Language on ballot:
- A YES VOTE would increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker to the full state minimum wage implemented over five years, at which point employers could pool all tips and distribute them to all non-management workers.
- A NO VOTE would make no change in the law governing tip pooling or the minimum wage for tipped workers.
More reading:
- Secretary of the Commonwealth's information packet
- Research from the Tufts Center for State Policy Analysis
- Who is funding the campaign or the opposition? (OCPF)
- Tipped wage measure divides hospitality industry in Massachusetts