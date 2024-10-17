Voter guide 2024: Electing a president and so much more

Voters across western Massachusetts will cast ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for president, Congress, the state Legislature and five statewide ballot questions.

Below, you can find the candidates' biographies, read their policy proposals, discover who is funding the campaigns, dig deep into the arguments for and against each ballot question — and even check if you’re registered to vote.

What questions do you have?

Are you registered to vote?

Voters have until Oct. 26 — that's 10 days before the election — to register to vote or to change their existing registration. You can check your registration status on the Massachusetts secretary of state's website.

File photos / Jose Luis Magana and Charles Krupa / AP Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is facing Republican attorney John Deaton in the November 2024 election in Massachusetts.

Robin Lubbock / WBUR The Massachusetts Statehouse on Beacon Hill, Boston.

Question 1: State Auditor’s authority to audit the Legislature.

Language on ballot:



A YES VOTE would specify that the State Auditor has the authority to audit the Legislature.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the State Auditor’s authority.

More reading:



Nguyen Dang Hoang / unsplash.com/@nguyendhn Student fills dots out on a standardized test.

Question 2: Elimination of MCAS as high school graduation requirement

Language on ballot:



A YES VOTE would eliminate the requirement that students pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) in order to graduate high school but still require students to complete coursework that meets state standards.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the requirement that a student pass the MCAS in order to graduate high school.

More reading:

Question 3: Unionization for transportation network drivers

Language on ballot:



A YES VOTE would provide transportation network drivers the option to form unions to collectively bargain with transportation network companies regarding wages, benefits, and terms and conditions of work.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law relative to the ability of transportation network drivers to form unions.

More reading:

Jenny Kane / AP A Golden Teacher mushroom is displayed at Epic Healing Eugene, Oregon's first licensed psilocybin service center, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon.

Question 4: Limited legalization and regulation of certain natural psychedelic substances

Language on ballot:



A YES VOTE would allow persons over age 21 to use certain natural psychedelic substances under licensed supervision and to grow and possess limited quantities of those substances in their home, and would create a commission to regulate those substances.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law regarding natural psychedelic substances.

More reading:

Question 5: Minimum wage for tipped workers

Language on ballot:



A YES VOTE would increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker to the full state minimum wage implemented over five years, at which point employers could pool all tips and distribute them to all non-management workers.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the law governing tip pooling or the minimum wage for tipped workers.

More reading:

